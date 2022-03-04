All we are saying is “Give peace a Chance” L’inno trasmesso dalle radio europee
Più informazioni su
Circa 150 stazioni radio pubbliche europee hanno trasmesso simultaneamente nella mattina del 4 marzo (alle 8,45 in Italia) la canzone di John Lennon ‘Give Peace a Chance’, per chiedere la pace in Ucraina. L’iniziativa è stata lanciata dall’European Broadcasting Union (EBU), precisando che il brano è stato ascoltato in più di 25 Paesi, inclusa l’Ucraina, e anche le stazioni radio private europee si sono unite all’iniziativa.
Anche se PiacenzaSera.it non è una testata radiofonica, ci uniamo all’iniziativa pubblicando video e testo dell’inno lennoniano alla pace.
Two, one-two-three-four!
Ev’rybody’s talking ‘bout
Bagism, Shagism, Dragism, Madism, Ragism, Tagism
This-ism, that-ism, is-m, is-m, is-m
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
Hit it
C’mon, ev’rybody’s talking about
Ministers, sinisters, banisters and canisters
Bishops and Fishops and Rabbis and Popeyes and bye-bye, bye-byes
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
Let me tell you now
Ev’rybody’s talking ‘bout
Revolution, evolution, masturbation, flagellation, regulation, integrations
Meditations, United Nations, congratulations
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
Ev’rybody’s talking ‘bout
John and Yoko, Timmy Leary, Rosemary, Tommy Smothers, Bobby Dylan, Tommy Cooper
Derek Taylor, Norman Mailer, Alan Ginsberg, Hare Krishna, Hare, Hare Krishna
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
All we are saying is give peace a chance
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di PiacenzaSera, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.