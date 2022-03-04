All we are saying is “Give peace a Chance” L’inno trasmesso dalle radio europee

Circa 150 stazioni radio pubbliche europee hanno trasmesso simultaneamente nella mattina del 4 marzo (alle 8,45 in Italia) la canzone di John Lennon ‘Give Peace a Chance’, per chiedere la pace in Ucraina. L’iniziativa è stata lanciata dall’European Broadcasting Union (EBU), precisando che il brano è stato ascoltato in più di 25 Paesi, inclusa l’Ucraina, e anche le stazioni radio private europee si sono unite all’iniziativa.

Anche se PiacenzaSera.it non è una testata radiofonica, ci uniamo all’iniziativa pubblicando video e testo dell’inno lennoniano alla pace.

Two, one-two-three-four!

Ev’rybody’s talking ‘bout

Bagism, Shagism, Dragism, Madism, Ragism, Tagism

This-ism, that-ism, is-m, is-m, is-m

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

Hit it

C’mon, ev’rybody’s talking about

Ministers, sinisters, banisters and canisters

Bishops and Fishops and Rabbis and Popeyes and bye-bye, bye-byes

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

Let me tell you now

Ev’rybody’s talking ‘bout

Revolution, evolution, masturbation, flagellation, regulation, integrations

Meditations, United Nations, congratulations

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

Ev’rybody’s talking ‘bout

John and Yoko, Timmy Leary, Rosemary, Tommy Smothers, Bobby Dylan, Tommy Cooper

Derek Taylor, Norman Mailer, Alan Ginsberg, Hare Krishna, Hare, Hare Krishna

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance

All we are saying is give peace a chance