Cinema Jolly, programmazione 22 – 28 ottobre

- visita il sito internet
- info@jolly2.com
- Tel. 0523.760541
La programmazione del cinema Jolly 2 di San Nicolò (Piacenza) dal 22 al 28 ottobre 2020
Giovedì 22 ottobre, ore 21,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)
Venerdì 23 ottobre, ore 21,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)
Sabato 24 ottobre, ore 19,30 – 21,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)
Domenica 25 ottobre, ore 16 – 18,15 – 20,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)
Lunedì 26 ottobre, ore 21,30: Film-Evento BANKSY – L’ARTE DELLA RIBELLIONE (di Elio Espana)
Martedì 27 ottobre, ore 21,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)
Mercoledì 28 ottobre, ore 21,30: Rassegna – CRESCENDO (di Dror Zahavi)