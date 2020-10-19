Aggiungi un evento
Palm Springs

Cinema Jolly, programmazione 22 – 28 ottobre

22/10 » 28/10/20

EVENTO A PAGAMENTO
: Cinema Jolly 2 - CINEMA JOLLY, Via Emilia Est, Rottofreno, PC, Italia

La programmazione del cinema Jolly 2 di San Nicolò (Piacenza) dal 22 al 28 ottobre 2020

Giovedì 22 ottobre, ore 21,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)

Venerdì 23 ottobre, ore 21,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)

Sabato 24 ottobre, ore 19,30 – 21,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)

Domenica 25 ottobre, ore 16 – 18,15 – 20,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)

Lunedì 26 ottobre, ore 21,30: Film-Evento BANKSY – L’ARTE DELLA RIBELLIONE (di Elio Espana)

Martedì 27 ottobre, ore 21,30: PALM SPRINGS (di Max Barbakow)

Mercoledì 28 ottobre, ore 21,30: Rassegna – CRESCENDO (di Dror Zahavi)

