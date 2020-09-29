Multisala Politeama, programmazione 1-7 ottobre

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 1 al 7 ottobre
PADRENOSTRO
Giovedì 1 ottobre 21,30
Venerdì 2 ottobre 21,30
Sabato 3 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30
Domenica 4 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30
Lunedì 5 ottobre 21,30
Martedì 6 ottobre Riposo settimanale
Mercoledì 7 ottobre 21,30
– – – – – –
BURRACO FATALE
Giovedì 1 ottobre 21,30
Venerdì 2 ottobre 21,30
Sabato 3 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30
Domenica 4 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30
Lunedì 5 ottobre 21,30
Martedì 6 ottobre Riposo settimanale
Mercoledì 7 ottobre 21,30
– – – –
VOLEVO NASCONDERMI
Giovedì 1 ottobre 21,30
Venerdì 2 ottobre 21,30
Sabato 3 ottobre 16,30 – 19 – 21,30
Domenica 4 ottobre 16,30 – 19 – 21,30
Lunedì 5 ottobre 21,30
Martedì 6 ottobre Riposo settimanale
Mercoledì 7 ottobre 21,30