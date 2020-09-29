Aggiungi un evento
Padrenostro

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 1-7 ottobre

01/10 » 07/10/20

EVENTO A PAGAMENTO
: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 1 al 7 ottobre

PADRENOSTRO

Giovedì 1 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 2 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 3 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 4 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Lunedì 5 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 6 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 7 ottobre 21,30

BURRACO FATALE

Giovedì 1 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 2 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 3 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Domenica 4 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Lunedì 5 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 6 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 7 ottobre 21,30

VOLEVO NASCONDERMI

Giovedì 1 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 2 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 3 ottobre 16,30 – 19 – 21,30

Domenica 4 ottobre 16,30 – 19 – 21,30

Lunedì 5 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 6 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 7 ottobre 21,30

