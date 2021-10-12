Quantcast
007 no time to die

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 14-20 ottobre

14/10 » 20/10/21

EVENTO A PAGAMENTO
: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 14 al 20 ottobre

007 – NO TIME TO DIE

Giovedì 14 ottobre, ore 21

Venerdì 15 ottobre, ore 18-21

Sabato 16 ottobre, ore 18-21

Domenica 17 ottobre, ore 18-21

Lunedì 18 ottobre, ore 18-21

Martedì 19 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 20 ottobre, ore 21

– – – –

BABY BOSS 2 – AFFARI DI FAMIGLIA

Sabato 16 ottobre, ore 16

Domenica 17 ottobre, ore 16

– – – –

THE LAST DUEL

Giovedì 14 ottobre, ore 21

Venerdì 15 ottobre, ore 18-21

Sabato 16 ottobre, ore 15-18-21

Domenica 17 ottobre, ore 15-18-21

Lunedì 18 ottobre, ore 18-21

Martedì 19 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 20 ottobre, ore 21

– – – –

ARIA FERMA

Giovedì 14 ottobre, ore 21.30

Venerdì 15 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30

Sabato 16 ottobre, ore 15.30-17.30-19.30-21.30

Domenica 17 ottobre, ore 15.30-17.30-19.30-21.30

Lunedì 18 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30

Martedì 19 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 20 ottobre, ore 21.30

