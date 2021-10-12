Multisala Politeama, programmazione 14-20 ottobre

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 14 al 20 ottobre
007 – NO TIME TO DIE
Giovedì 14 ottobre, ore 21
Venerdì 15 ottobre, ore 18-21
Sabato 16 ottobre, ore 18-21
Domenica 17 ottobre, ore 18-21
Lunedì 18 ottobre, ore 18-21
Martedì 19 ottobre Riposo settimanale
Mercoledì 20 ottobre, ore 21
– – – –
BABY BOSS 2 – AFFARI DI FAMIGLIA
Sabato 16 ottobre, ore 16
Domenica 17 ottobre, ore 16
– – – –
THE LAST DUEL
Giovedì 14 ottobre, ore 21
Venerdì 15 ottobre, ore 18-21
Sabato 16 ottobre, ore 15-18-21
Domenica 17 ottobre, ore 15-18-21
Lunedì 18 ottobre, ore 18-21
Martedì 19 ottobre Riposo settimanale
Mercoledì 20 ottobre, ore 21
– – – –
ARIA FERMA
Giovedì 14 ottobre, ore 21.30
Venerdì 15 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30
Sabato 16 ottobre, ore 15.30-17.30-19.30-21.30
Domenica 17 ottobre, ore 15.30-17.30-19.30-21.30
Lunedì 18 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30
Martedì 19 ottobre Riposo settimanale
Mercoledì 20 ottobre, ore 21.30