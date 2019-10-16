Multisala Politeama, programmazione 17 – 23 ottobre

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 17 al 23 ottobre
JOKER
Giovedì 17 ottobre 21,30
Venerdì 18 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30
Sabato 19 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30
Domenica 20 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30
Lunedì 21 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30
Martedì 22 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE
Mercoledì 23 ottobre 21,30
MALEFICENT 2 – SIGNORA DEL MALE
Giovedì 17 ottobre 21,30
Venerdì 18 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30
Sabato 19 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30
Domenica 20 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30
Lunedì 21 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30
Martedì 22 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE
Mercoledì 23 ottobre 18,30
DOWNTOWN ABBEY
Mercoledì 23 ottobre 21,30
SE MI VUOI BENE
Giovedì 17 ottobre 21,30
Venerdì 18 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30
Sabato 19 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30
Domenica 20 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30
Lunedì 21 ottobre 21,30
Martedì 22 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE
Mercoledì 23 ottobre 21,30