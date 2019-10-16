Aggiungi un evento
Joker

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 17 – 23 ottobre

17/10 » 23/10/19

EVENTO A PAGAMENTO
: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 17 al 23 ottobre

JOKER

Giovedì 17 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 18 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 19 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 20 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Lunedì 21 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Martedì 22 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 23 ottobre 21,30

 

MALEFICENT 2 – SIGNORA DEL MALE

Giovedì 17 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 18 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 19 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 20 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Lunedì 21 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Martedì 22 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 23 ottobre 18,30

 

DOWNTOWN ABBEY

Mercoledì 23 ottobre 21,30

 

SE MI VUOI BENE

Giovedì 17 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 18 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 19 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Domenica 20 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Lunedì 21 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 22 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 23 ottobre 21,30

Vuoi segnalare il tuo evento gratuitamente?

clicca qui e compila il modulo!