007 no time to die

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 21-27 ottobre

21/10 » 27/10/21

EVENTO A PAGAMENTO
: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 21 al 27 ottobre

007 – NO TIME TO DIE

Giovedì 21 ottobre, ore 21

Venerdì 22 ottobre, ore 21

Sabato 23 ottobre, ore 18-21

Domenica 24 ottobre, ore 18-21

Lunedì 25 ottobre, ore 21

Martedì 26 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 27 ottobre, ore 21

– – – –

BABY BOSS 2 – AFFARI DI FAMIGLIA

Venerdì 22 ottobre, ore 18

Sabato 23 ottobre, ore 16

Domenica 24 ottobre, ore 16

Lunedì 25 ottobre, ore 18

– – – –

THE LAST DUEL

Giovedì 21 ottobre, ore 21

Venerdì 22 ottobre, ore 21

Sabato 23 ottobre, ore 21

Domenica 24 ottobre, ore 21

Lunedì 25 ottobre, ore 21

Martedì 26 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 27 ottobre, ore 21

– – – –

RON – UN AMICO FUORI PROGRAMMA

Giovedì 21 ottobre, ore 18

Venerdì 22 ottobre, ore 18

Sabato 23 ottobre, ore 15.30-17.15-19-15

Domenica 24 ottobre, ore 15.30-17.15-19.15

Lunedì 25 ottobre, ore 18

– – – –

ARIA FERMA

Giovedì 21 ottobre, ore 21.30

Venerdì 22 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30

Sabato 23 ottobre, ore 15.30-17.30-19.30-21.30

Domenica 24 ottobre, ore 15.30-17.30-19.30-21.30

Lunedì 25 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30

Martedì 26 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 27 ottobre, ore 21.30

