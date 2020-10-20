Aggiungi un evento
David Copperfield

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 22-28 ottobre

22/10 » 28/10/20

: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 22 al 28 ottobre

LA VITA STRAORDINARIA DI DAVID COPPERFIELD

Giovedì 22 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 23 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 24 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 25 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

COSA SARA’

Sabato 24 ottobre 21,30

Domenica 25 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Lunedì 26 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 27 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 28 ottobre 21,30

SUL PIU’ BELLO

Giovedì 22 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 23 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 24 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Domenica 25 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Lunedì 26 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 27 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 28 ottobre 21,30

LA BELVA

Lunedì 26 ottobre 21,30

Mercoledì 28 ottobre 21,30

