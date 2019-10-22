Aggiungi un evento
Downton Abbey

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 24 – 30 ottobre

24/10 » 30/10/19

EVENTO A PAGAMENTO
: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 24 al 30 ottobre

DOWNTOWN ABBEY

Giovedì 24 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Venerdì 25 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 26 ottobre 15 – 17,05 – 19,10 – 21,30

Domenica 27 ottobre 15 – 17,05 – 19,10 – 21,30

Lunedì 28 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Martedì 29 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 30 ottobre 21,30

 

JOKER

Giovedì 24 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 25 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 26 ottobre 15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 27 ottobre 15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Lunedì 28 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 29 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 30 ottobre 21,30

 

DOWNTOWN ABBEY – VERSIONE ORIGINALE

Giovedì 24 ottobre 16,15 – 18,30

Venerdì 25 ottobre 16,15 – 21,30

Sabato 26 ottobre 17,10

Domenica 27 ottobre 17,10

Lunedì 28 ottobre 18,30

Martedì 29 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 30 ottobre 18,30

 

MALEFICENT 2 – SIGNORA DEL MALE

Giovedì 24 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Venerdì 25 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 26 ottobre 15.10 – 17.10 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 27 ottobre 15.10 – 17.10 – 19,20 – 21,30

Lunedì 28 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

