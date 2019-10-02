Aggiungi un evento
Joker

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 3 – 9 ottobre

03/10 » 09/10/19

EVENTO A PAGAMENTO
Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 3 al 9 ottobre

JOKER

Giovedì 3 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 4 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 5 ottobre 15,15 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 6 ottobre 15,15 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Lunedì 7 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Martedì 8 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 9 ottobre 21,30

 

C’ERA UNA VOLTA A HOLLYWOOD

Giovedì 3 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 4 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 5 ottobre 15,30 – 18,30 – 21,30

Domenica 6 ottobre 15,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Lunedì 7 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Martedì 8 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 9 ottobre 21,30

 

IL PICCOLO YETI

Giovedì 3 ottobre 18,30

Venerdì 4 ottobre 18,30

Sabato 5 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30

Domenica 6 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30

Lunedì 7 ottobre 18,30

 

YESTERDAY

Giovedì 3 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 4 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 5 ottobre 19,30

Domenica 6 ottobre 19,30

Lunedì 7 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 1 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 2 ottobre 21,30

 

AD ASTRA

Sabato 5 ottobre 21,30

Domenica 6 ottobre 21,30

