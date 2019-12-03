Aggiungi un evento
Frozen2

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 5 – 11 dicembre

05/12 » 11/12/19

: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 5 all’11 dicembre

FROZEN 2 – IL SEGRETO DI ARENDELLE

Giovedì 5 dicembre 21,30

Venerdì 6 dicembre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 7 dicembre 15,30 – 17,30, 19,30 – 21,30

Domenica 8 dicembre 15,30 – 17,30, 19,30 – 21,30

Lunedì 9 dicembre 18,30 – 21,30

Martedì 10 dicembre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Giovedì 11 dicembre 21,30

– – – – –

L’IMMORTALE

Giovedì 5 dicembre 21,30

Venerdì 6 dicembre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 7 dicembre 15,15 – 17,15, 19,15 – 21,30

Domenica 8 dicembre 15,15 – 17,15, 19,15 – 21,30

Lunedì 9 dicembre 18,30 – 21,30

Martedì 10 dicembre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Giovedì 11 dicembre 21,30

– – – – –

L’INGANNO PERFETTO

Giovedì 5 dicembre 21,30

Venerdì 6 dicembre 21,30

Sabato 7 dicembre 15,15 – 17,15, 19,15 – 21,30

Domenica 8 dicembre 15,15 – 17,15, 19,15 – 21,30

Lunedì 9 dicembre 21,30

Martedì 10 dicembre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Giovedì 11 dicembre 21,30

 

