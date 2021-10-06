Multisala Politeama, programmazione 7 – 13 ottobre

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 7 al 13 ottobre
007 – NO TIME TO DIE
Giovedì 7 ottobre, ore 18-21
Venerdì 8 ottobre, ore 18-21
Sabato 9 ottobre, ore 15-18-21
Domenica 10 ottobre, ore 15-18-21
Lunedì 11 ottobre, ore 18-21
Martedì 12 ottobre Riposo settimanale
Mercoledì 13 ottobre, ore 18-21
LA SCUOLA CATTOLICA
Giovedì 7 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30
Venerdì 8 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30
Sabato 9 ottobre, ore 17.30-19.30-21.30
Domenica 10 ottobre, ore 17.30-19.30-21.30
Lunedì 11 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30
Martedì 12 ottobre Riposo settimanale
Mercoledì 13 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30
SPACE JAM – NEW LEGENDS
Sabato 9 ottobre, ore 15.30
Domenica 10 ottobre, ore 15.30
BABY BOSS 2 – AFFARI DI FAMIGLIA
Giovedì 7 ottobre, ore 18-20.30
Venerdì 8 ottobre, ore 18-20.30
Sabato 9 ottobre, ore 16-18-20.30
Domenica 10 ottobre, ore 16-18-20.30
Lunedì 11 ottobre, ore 18-20.30
Martedì 12 ottobre Riposo settimanale
Mercoledì 13 ottobre, ore 18-20.30