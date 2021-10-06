Quantcast
Multisala Politeama, programmazione 7 – 13 ottobre

07/10 » 13/10/21

: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 7 al 13 ottobre

007 – NO TIME TO DIE

Giovedì 7 ottobre, ore 18-21

Venerdì 8 ottobre, ore 18-21

Sabato 9 ottobre, ore 15-18-21

Domenica 10 ottobre, ore 15-18-21

Lunedì 11 ottobre, ore 18-21

Martedì 12 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 13 ottobre, ore 18-21

– – – –

LA SCUOLA CATTOLICA

Giovedì 7 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30

Venerdì 8 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30

Sabato 9 ottobre, ore 17.30-19.30-21.30

Domenica 10 ottobre, ore 17.30-19.30-21.30

Lunedì 11 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30

Martedì 12 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 13 ottobre, ore 19.30-21.30

– – – –

SPACE JAM – NEW LEGENDS

Sabato 9 ottobre, ore 15.30

Domenica 10 ottobre, ore 15.30

– – – –

BABY BOSS 2 – AFFARI DI FAMIGLIA

Giovedì 7 ottobre, ore 18-20.30

Venerdì 8 ottobre, ore 18-20.30

Sabato 9 ottobre, ore 16-18-20.30

Domenica 10 ottobre, ore 16-18-20.30

Lunedì 11 ottobre, ore 18-20.30

Martedì 12 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 13 ottobre, ore 18-20.30

