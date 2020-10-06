Aggiungi un evento
Padrenostro

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 8-14 ottobre

08/10 » 14/10/20

: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dall’8 al 14 ottobre

PADRENOSTRO

Giovedì 8 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 9 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 10 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 11 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

– – – – – –

LASCIAMI ANDARE

Giovedì 8 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 9 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 10 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Domenica 11 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

– – – –

GREENLAND

Giovedì 8 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 9 ottobre 21,30

Sabato 10 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 11 ottobre 15,10 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Lunedì 12 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 13 ottobre Riposo settimanale

Mercoledì 14 ottobre 21,30

– – – –

IL CASO PANTANI

Lunedì 12 ottobre 21,30

Mercoledì 14 ottobre 21,30

