Joker

Multisala Politeama, programmazione 10 – 16 ottobre

10/10 » 16/10/19

: Multisala Politeama Piacenza - Artis Domus S.R.L., Via San Siro, Piacenza, PC, Italia

Multisala Politeama, la programmazione dal 10 al 16 ottobre

JOKER

Giovedì 10 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 11 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 12 ottobre 15,15 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Domenica 13 ottobre 15,15 – 17,15 – 19,20 – 21,30

Lunedì 14 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Martedì 15 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 16 ottobre 21,30

 

C’ERA UNA VOLTA A HOLLYWOOD

Giovedì 10 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 11 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 12 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Domenica 13 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Lunedì 14 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Martedì 15 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 16 ottobre 21,30

 

IL PICCOLO YETI

Sabato 12 ottobre 15,15 – 17

Domenica 13 ottobre 15,15 – 17

 

BRAVE RAGAZZE

Giovedì 10 ottobre 21,30

Venerdì 11 ottobre 18,30 – 21,30

Sabato 12 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Domenica 13 ottobre 15,30 – 17,30 – 19,30 – 21,30

Lunedì 14 ottobre 21,30

Martedì 15 ottobre RIPOSO SETTIMANALE

Mercoledì 16 ottobre 21,30

